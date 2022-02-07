Coronavirus claims 10 more lives, 1,052 new cases reported in Punjab

Coronavirus claimed 10 more lives and infected 1,052 people in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Coronavirus claimed 10 more lives and infected 1,052 people in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In a press statement issued here on Monday, Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said the death toll reached 13,249 while the total number of cases were recorded 489,701 and recoveries 459,727.

He said that currently 16,725 patients are under treatment in different hospitals, adding that the health department conducted 18,830 tests for the COVID-19 during the last 24 hours and 9.69 million tests had been conducted so far.

Talking about the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive, he said that, "Frequently increase in corona case in Punjab was a matter of concern".

In such pandemic conditions, vaccination was the only and effective treatment against corona, he added.

He urged the people to immediately vaccinate themselves and ensure implementation of Standard Operating Procedures.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs)for their protection and cover their faces with masks besides, washing their hands with soap severaltimes in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.