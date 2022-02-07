UrduPoint.com

Coronavirus Claims 10 More Lives, 1,052 New Cases Reported In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2022 | 06:45 PM

Coronavirus claims 10 more lives, 1,052 new cases reported in Punjab

Coronavirus claimed 10 more lives and infected 1,052 people in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Coronavirus claimed 10 more lives and infected 1,052 people in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In a press statement issued here on Monday, Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said the death toll reached 13,249 while the total number of cases were recorded 489,701 and recoveries 459,727.

He said that currently 16,725 patients are under treatment in different hospitals, adding that the health department conducted 18,830 tests for the COVID-19 during the last 24 hours and 9.69 million tests had been conducted so far.

Talking about the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive, he said that, "Frequently increase in corona case in Punjab was a matter of concern".

In such pandemic conditions, vaccination was the only and effective treatment against corona, he added.

He urged the people to immediately vaccinate themselves and ensure implementation of Standard Operating Procedures.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow standard operating procedures (SOPs)for their protection and cover their faces with masks besides, washing their hands with soap severaltimes in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Related Topics

Punjab From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Foreign Sabotage Fails to Stop Iran's 'Popular Mov ..

Foreign Sabotage Fails to Stop Iran's 'Popular Movement' - Tehran

1 second ago
 EU Commission President Discusses Energy Cooperati ..

EU Commission President Discusses Energy Cooperation With South Korean President

2 seconds ago
 Over 1.2 m trees to be planted in Bahawalpur durin ..

Over 1.2 m trees to be planted in Bahawalpur during Spring 2022

3 seconds ago
 US-born Chinese figure skater in tears after anoth ..

US-born Chinese figure skater in tears after another Olympic flop

5 seconds ago
 2nd Allama Iqbal Polo Cup to get under way

2nd Allama Iqbal Polo Cup to get under way

2 minutes ago
 PSL 2022 Match 15 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Lahore Qal ..

PSL 2022 Match 15 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Wh ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>