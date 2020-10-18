Coronavirus claims 10 more lives in Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :-:Another ten people lost their lives to coronavirus in Punjab while 134 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department said on Sunday the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 101,559 while the total deaths 2,298 and the total number of recovery is 97,219.

The P&SHD confirmed that 77 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 1 in Nankana Sahib, 1 in Sheikhupura, 1 in Hafizabad, 10 in Rawalpindi, 4 in Sialkot, 2 in Gujrat,13 in Multan, 2 in Vehari, 6 in Sargodha, 1 in Chiniot, 3 in Bahawalpur, 5 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 1 in Faisalabad, 1 in Toba Tek Singh, 1 in Lodhran, 1 in Muzaffargarh, 1 in Rahimyar Khan and 3 cases in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 1,442,964 tests for COVID-19 so far.

The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselvesfrom COVID-19. Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the healthcaredepartment urged the citizens.