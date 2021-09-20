Coronavirus claims 11 more lives; 990 new cases reported in Punjab

Coronavirus claimed 11 more lives while 990 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Coronavirus claimed 11 more lives while 990 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) here on Monday, death toll reached 12,405 while total number of cases recorded 422,791 and recoveries 388,136 in the province.

As per the data provided by the P&SHD, currently 22,250 patients were under treatment in different hospitals.

The health department conducted 18,455 tests for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours which turned the total tests into 7.20 million so far.

Talking about ongoing vaccination drive, Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Imran Sikandar Baloch said that frequently increase in corona cases in Punjab was a matter of concern, adding that vaccination was the only and effective treatment against corona.

He urged the people to immediately get themselves vaccinated and ensure implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The Punjab health department also urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of corona virus, the health care department urged the citizens.