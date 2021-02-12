Coronavirus claims 12 lives, 484 new cases in Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :The pandemic Noval Coronavirus claimed another 12 precious lives whereas 484 new cases were reported on Friday in the province which turned the death toll to 4,994.

According to data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (PP&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 162,875.

The PP&SHD confirmed that 222 new cases of the COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, three in Kasur, two in Sheikhupura, six in Nankana Sahib, 21 in Rawalpindi, one in Jhelum,11 in Gujranwala, three in Hafizabad, nine in Sialkot, seven in Narowal, 21 in Gujrat, 70 in Faisalabad,13 in Toba Tek Singh,15 in Chineot, four in Sargodha, five in Bhakkar, 22 in Multan, one in Khanewal, three in Vehari, one in Lodharan, three in Dera Ghazi Khan,11 in Layyah, two in Rajanpur, one in Muzaffargarh, four in Bahawalpur, two in Bahawalnagar,16 in Rahimyar Khan,one in Okara, one in Pakpatan and three cases were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 3,076,591 tests for the COVID-19 so far while 150,638 confirmed cases had been recovered in the province.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protectionand cover their faces with masks besides washing their hands with soap several timesin a day to protect themselves from the COVID-19.