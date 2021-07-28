UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Claims 12 More Lives, 617 New Cases Reported In Pb

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 02:40 PM

Coronavirus claims 12 more lives, 617 new cases reported in Pb

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :The coronavirus claimed 12 more lives and 617 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) here on Wednesday, death toll reached 10,976 and a total number of cases recorded 354,312,while 331,433 patients recovered so far.

Currently 11,903 patients were under treatment in different hospitals and 221 recovered in the last 24 hours .

The health department conducted 18,029 tests for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours which turned the total tests into 6.10 million so far.

Meanwhile, during the last 24 hours,436,294 citizens were vaccinated in 662 centers and a total number of vaccinated people reached 14,304,153 in the province.

