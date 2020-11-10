Coronavirus claims 12 more lives in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :-:The COVID-19 took away 12 more lives in the province while 407 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Tuesday.

According to Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 107,329 while the total number of death in the province were recorded as 2,420 altogether.

The P&SHD confirmed that 152 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 67 in Rawalpindi, 7 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 4 in Chakwal, 3 in Layyah, 50 in Multan, 10 in Gujrat, 6 in Sargodha, 7 in Pakpattan, 9 in Mianwali, 3 in Muzaffargarh, 4 in Faisalabad, 19 in Bahawalpur, 7 in Jehlum, 13 in Khusahab, 3 in Raheem Yar Khan, 7 in Toba, 2 in Okara, 3 in Sahiwal, 4 in Bhakkar, 15 in Khanewal, 4 in Vehari, 2 in Chiniot, 5 in Bahawal Nagar and1 in Gujranwala district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department has so far conducted 1,689,450 tests for COVID-19 while 97,651 patients recovered in the province.