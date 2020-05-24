Coronavirus claims 13 more lives, 846 new cases emerge: CM Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said during the last 24 hours 3547 samples of coronavirus were tested, of which 846 or 24 percent new cases were detected.

"This is 24 per cent, the highest ever ratio of new cases since February 26 when first case of the coronavirus was detected in the province," this he said on Sunday while sharing the daily situation report of the virus with the media.

He added that he was reluctant to share the data with the people of Sindh on Eid day but then decided to keep the people of Sindh abreast of the situation which was going from bad to worse.

According to Syed Murad Ali Shah, 157,449 samples had so far been tested which produced 22491 cases. "The number of positive cases detected so far constitutes 14 percent ratio of the of the total test," he said.

He said 13 more patients died during the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 367 or 1.6 percent of the total patients.

He added that 156 patients were in critical condition, of them 34 had been put on the ventilators. "May God help them to recover at the earliest," he said.

Sharing the data of 14,765 patients, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 13,094 or 88.

5 percent were in home isolation where our doctors help them while 791 or 5.5 percent of the total patients were in isolation centers and 880 or only 6 percent of the patients were in different hospitals. "Majority of our patients are under treatment at their homes isolation," he said.

The CM Sindh said 146 more patients were cured and discharged for their homes and now the number of patients recovered so far had come to 7359. "Our recovery ratio stands at 33 percent which needs to be improved further," he said.

The chief minister said out of 846 new cases, 703 belonged to Karachi. "This is why I keep requesting our people to stay home because Karachi is a thickly populated city and the threat of local transmission looms large here," he said.

He said District East had 178 new cases, South 148, Central 114, West 111, Korangi 78, and Malir 74.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said Larkana had 24 cases of Coronavirus, Ghotki 12, Tando Allahyar 10, Hyderabad nine, Sanghar eight, Kambar-Shahdadkot seven, Jacobabad seven, Thatta four, two each in Badin and Jamshoro and one each in Mirpurkhas and Tando Mohammad Khan.