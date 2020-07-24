Coronavirus claims 14 lives, infects 917: Chief Minister Sindh

As many as 917 new cases of coronavirus were emerged when 11,812 samples were tested while 14 other patients died lifting the death toll to 2110

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :As many as 917 new cases of coronavirus were emerged when 11,812 samples were tested while 14 other patients died lifting the death toll to 2110.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here from CM House.

He said that overnight 11,812 samples were tested which detected 917 new cases that constituted eight percent current detection rate. He added that so far 688,317 samples have been tested against which 116,800 cases emerged all over Sindh that constituted 17 percent overall detection rate.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 14 more patients died lifting the death toll to 2110 that came to 1.8 percent death rate.

He added that overnight 4089 patients recovered and returned to normal life. The number of patients recovered so far has reached to 103,491 that constituted 89 percent recovery rate.

The CM said that currently 11,199 patients were under treatment, of them 10445 in home isolation, 59 at Isolation Centers and 695 at different hospitals.

He said that the condition of 428 patients was stated to be critical, of them 67 have been shifted to ventilators.

Syed Murad Ali Shah sharing district-wise break-up of the cases, said that out of 917 new cases, 499 belonged to Karachi, of them 173 from South, East 129, Central 75, Malir 45, Korangi 43 and West 34.

He added that Hyderabad has 50 cases, Ghotki 31, Sukkur 25, Khairpur 24, Thatta 20, Shaheed Benazirabad and Umerkot 19 each, Sanghar 16, Jamshoro and Mirpurkhas 15, Badin 14, Jacobabad 13, Sujawal and Larkana 10 each, Kambar and Naushehroferoze nine each, Shikarpur, Dadu and matiari six each, Tando Allahyar three and Tharparkar one.