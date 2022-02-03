Coronavirus claims 16 more lives in Punjab

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2022 | 06:57 PM

As many as 1,463 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Thursday while 16 Covid-19 patients lost their lives during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :As many as 1,463 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Thursday while 16 Covid-19 patients lost their lives during the last 24 hours.

According to the data, shared by a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province has reached 483,825, while the death toll reached 13,198.

The P&SHD confirmed the maximum number of coronavirus cases were reported in Lahore with 810 cases, while five cases were diagnosed with the virus in Attock, two in Bahawalnagar, 42 in Bahawalpur, eight in Bhakkar, two in Chakwal, 24 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 41 in Faisalabad, 30 in Gujranwala, eight in Gujrat, seven in Hafizabad, 11 in Jhang, 10 in Jhelum, one in Kasur, two in Khushab, one in Layyah, six in Lodhran, 13 in Mandi Bahauddin, six in Mianwali, 77 in Multan, three in Muzaffargarh, one in Narowal, three in Okara, 14 in Pakpattan, four in Rajanpur, 172 in Rawalpindi, 85 in Rahimyar Khan, one in Sahiwal, 18 in Sargodha, seven in Sheikhupura, one in Toba Tek Singh, one in Vehari and 48 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sialkot district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department has conducted 9,603,399 tests for COVID-19 so far while 449,512 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

