Coronavirus Claims 18 More Lives, 1006 New Cases Reported In Punjab

Sumaira FH 45 seconds ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 08:20 PM

Coronavirus claims 18 more lives, 1006 new cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Coronavirus has claimed 18 more lives while 1006 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) here on Sunday, the death toll due to the pandemic reached up to 11,345 and a total number of cases recorded 371,606 while 339,381 patients had been recovered so far.

As per the data provided by the P&SHD, currently 20,880 patients were under treatment in different hospitals and 710 patients had been recovered. The Health department conducted 21,463 tests for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours which turned the total tests into 6.

45 million so far.

Meanwhile, during the last 24 hours 411,031 peoples had been vaccinated in 662 centres and a total number of vaccinated people reached 23,162,887 in the province.

The Health department had urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks. The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged.

