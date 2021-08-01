UrduPoint.com

Coronavirus Claims 18 More Lives In Punjab, 709 New Cases Reported

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 02:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Coronavirus claimed 18 more lives in Punjab, while 709 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours.

According to the data released by a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) here on Sunday, the death toll reached 11,057 while total cases 356,920 and recoveries 332,830 in the province.

Currently 13,033 patients are under treatment in different hospitals, and 401 recovered in last 24 hours.

Health department conducted 18,815 tests for COVID-19 during the same period and total number of tests reached 6.17 million.

Meanwhile, during the last 24 hours, 549,675 citizens were vaccinated at 662 centres and the totalnumber of vaccinated persons reached 16,501,984 in the province.

