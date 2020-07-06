Coronavirus claims 19 lives in Mianwali

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the district reached 365 while 2,168 tests had been conducted so far

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the district reached 365 while 2,168 tests had been conducted so far.

Briefing to the commissioner during a meeting at the DC office District Health Officerpreventive services Dr Kashif Ali said the number of confirmed cases of corona virus reached365 in the district while 19 people died as 283 had been recovered.