Coronavirus claims 19 more patients, infects 392 others

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :As many as 19 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,263 and 392 new cases emerged when 10,691 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Wednesday. He said that 19 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,263 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 10,691 samples were tested which detected 392 cases that constituted 3.7 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 2,903,464 tests have been conducted against which 254,677 cases were diagnosed, of them 93 percent or 237,371 patients have recovered, including 872 overnight.

The CM said that currently 13,043 patients were under treatment, of them 12,569 were in home isolation, 13 at isolation centers and 461 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 423 patients was stated to be critical, including 56 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 392 new cases, 241 have been detected from Karachi, including 75 from South, 67 East, 44 Malir, 35 Central, 16 West and 4 Korangi. Hyderabad has 19, Thatta 17, Mirpurkhas 15, Matiari and Umerkot 10 each, Jacobabad and Jamshoro 9 each, Khairpur 8, Dadu 7, Kamber, Tando Allahyar and Tando Muhammad Khan 6 each, Badin 5, Ghotki and Larkana 4 each, Shikarpur and Sujawal 3 each, Nausheroferoze 2, Kashmore 1.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.