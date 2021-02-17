UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Claims 19 More Patients, Infects 392 Others

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 06:50 PM

Coronavirus claims 19 more patients, infects 392 others

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :As many as 19 more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,263 and 392 new cases emerged when 10,691 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Wednesday. He said that 19 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,263 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 10,691 samples were tested which detected 392 cases that constituted 3.7 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 2,903,464 tests have been conducted against which 254,677 cases were diagnosed, of them 93 percent or 237,371 patients have recovered, including 872 overnight.

The CM said that currently 13,043 patients were under treatment, of them 12,569 were in home isolation, 13 at isolation centers and 461 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 423 patients was stated to be critical, including 56 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 392 new cases, 241 have been detected from Karachi, including 75 from South, 67 East, 44 Malir, 35 Central, 16 West and 4 Korangi. Hyderabad has 19, Thatta 17, Mirpurkhas 15, Matiari and Umerkot 10 each, Jacobabad and Jamshoro 9 each, Khairpur 8, Dadu 7, Kamber, Tando Allahyar and Tando Muhammad Khan 6 each, Badin 5, Ghotki and Larkana 4 each, Shikarpur and Sujawal 3 each, Nausheroferoze 2, Kashmore 1.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Died Hyderabad Larkana Jacobabad Shikarpur Jamshoro Thatta Badin Tando Allahyar Tando Muhammad Khan Khairpur Dadu Ghotki Kashmore Matiari Korangi Malir Sujawal Murad Ali Shah From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NIMR launches next-generation AJBAN, HAFEET Mark 2 ..

10 minutes ago

Etihad Airways, Gulf Air announce strategic commer ..

40 minutes ago

PITB - P@SHA sign MoU to promote Public-Private pa ..

1 hour ago

85,681 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

2 hours ago

Head of Syrian Opposition Delegation Praises Meeti ..

2 hours ago

Biden Raises Eyebrows by Saying US Had No Vaccine ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.