Coronavirus claims 2 more lives in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :As many as 448 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Sunday while two deaths were also reported due to the pandemic in the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 447,631 while 13,076 persons have been died due to the virus in the province so far.

The P&SHD confirmed that 370 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, one each in Attock, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Gujrat, Hafizabad, four each in Faisalabad and Gujranwala, five in Jehlum,1 in Khoshab,1 in Khanewal, 1 in Mandi Bahauddin, 5 in Multan, 01 in Nankana Sahib, 03 in Narowal, 29 in Rawalpindi, two in Rahimyar Khan, four in Sahiwal, five in Sheikhupura and three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sialkot district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news.

The Punjab health department conducted 9,084,629 tests for COVID-19 so far while 429,585 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.