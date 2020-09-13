UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Claims 2 More Lives In Punjab On Sunday

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 12:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 has taken away two more lives in the province while the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 97,679 after registration of 77 new cases.

According to the spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Sunday, so far the total number of deaths in the province has been recorded as 2,217 altogether .

The P&SHD confirmed that 28 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 3 in Rawalpindi, 17 in Gujranwala,1 in Gujrat, 3 in Multan,1 in Vehari, 7 in Faisalabad,1 in Chineot, 9 in Jhang, 2 in Rahimyar Khan, 1 in Mianwali,1 in Bahawalnagar, 2 in Bahawalpur and 1 new case of COVID-19 has been reported in Pakpatan district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news.

The Punjab health department has conducted 1,064,964 tests for COVID-19 so far while 94,453 confirmed cases recovered all together in the province. The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks. The people should washtheir hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.

