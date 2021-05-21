Coronavirus claims 20 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Twenty more people have died of coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the last 24 hours and with this the death toll from Corona in the province has risen to 3,875, an official of the health department said here on Friday.

He disclosed that in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 528 more people were infected with coronavirus in 24 hours, and with this the total number of corona cases in the province has reached 128,561, the health department said.

However, he said, 597 patients infected with coronavirus recovered in 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and with the new recovery, the number of patients recovering from Corona in the province has reached 117,773.

About the position in Peshawar, he said, in the last 24 hours, seven people have died of coronavirus in Peshawar and a total of 119 more people were infected with Corona in 24 hours in Peshawar.

The health department official said that 7,693 new tests were done in one day in the province and the total of 1,721,622 tests have been conducted in the province so far. He said, the number of active cases in the province is 6,913.