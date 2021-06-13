UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Claims 22 Lives, 223 Fresh Cases Reported In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 02:10 PM

Coronavirus claims 22 lives, 223 fresh cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Coronavirus claimed another 22 lives while 223 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the total number of coronavirus cases reached 343,926 while death toll 10,501 and recoveries 321,879.

The P&SHD confirmed that 75 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 2 in Nankana Sahib, 21 in Rawalpindi, 1 in Jhelum, 2 in Chakwal, 5 in Gujranwala, 1 in Sialkot, 1 in Gujrat, 22 in Faisalabad, 7 in Jhang, 8 in Sargodha, 10 in Mianwali, 17 in Khushab, 4 in Bhakkar, 15 in Multan, 7 in Vehari,1 in Khanewal, 1 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 8 in Rahimyar Khan and 15 in Bahawalpur during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department so far conducted 5,376,863 tests for COVID-19 in the province.

The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Gujrat Jhang Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Bhakkar Chakwal Jhelum Khanewal Khushab Mianwali Nankana Sahib Rahimyar Khan Vehari From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DEWA to add additional 600MW of clean energy capac ..

41 minutes ago

Emirates Literature Foundation’s story writing c ..

1 hour ago

Gas pipe explosion kills 11 in central Chinese cit ..

2 hours ago

UAE Maritime Week is set to return with an in-pers ..

2 hours ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award invites entrants for 16th ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses boosting cooperation w ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.