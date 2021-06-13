Coronavirus claims 22 lives, 223 fresh cases reported in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Coronavirus claimed another 22 lives while 223 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the total number of coronavirus cases reached 343,926 while death toll 10,501 and recoveries 321,879.

The P&SHD confirmed that 75 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 2 in Nankana Sahib, 21 in Rawalpindi, 1 in Jhelum, 2 in Chakwal, 5 in Gujranwala, 1 in Sialkot, 1 in Gujrat, 22 in Faisalabad, 7 in Jhang, 8 in Sargodha, 10 in Mianwali, 17 in Khushab, 4 in Bhakkar, 15 in Multan, 7 in Vehari,1 in Khanewal, 1 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 8 in Rahimyar Khan and 15 in Bahawalpur during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department so far conducted 5,376,863 tests for COVID-19 in the province.

The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.