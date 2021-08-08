UrduPoint.com

Coronavirus Claims 22 More Lives, 1087 New Cases Reported In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 49 seconds ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 02:50 PM

Coronavirus claims 22 more lives, 1087 new cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Coronavirus claimed 22 more lives while 1087 new cases were reported in the province during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) here on Sunday, death toll due to coronavirus reached 11,192 while total cases were recorded 363,644 and recoveries 335,079 in the province.

As per the data provided by the P&SHD, currently 17,373 patients were under-treatment in different hospitals while 272 people recovered during the same period.

The health department conducted 20,609 tests for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours which turned the total tests into 6.

31 million so far.

Meanwhile, during the last 24 hours 517,506 citizens had been vaccinated in 662 centres and a total number of vaccinated people reached 20,014,460 in the province.

The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow the Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) for their protection and cover their faces with masks. The people should wash their hands with soap severaltimes in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.

Related Topics

Punjab Same Sunday From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Iraqi Airways launches new flights from Baghdad to ..

Iraqi Airways launches new flights from Baghdad to Abu Dhabi International Airpo ..

1 hour ago
 AED65 fixed price for all PCR tests in Abu Dhabi: ..

AED65 fixed price for all PCR tests in Abu Dhabi: DoH

1 hour ago
 ADIHEX hosts scientific conference on future of fa ..

ADIHEX hosts scientific conference on future of falconry

2 hours ago
 Saudi Aramco announces second quarter and half-yea ..

Saudi Aramco announces second quarter and half-year 2021 results

2 hours ago
 UAEU to receive 3,500 new students for new ‎acad ..

UAEU to receive 3,500 new students for new ‎academic year 2021-2022‎

2 hours ago
 Al Ain municipal inspectors attain judicial office ..

Al Ain municipal inspectors attain judicial officer&#039;s qualification from AD ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.