Coronavirus claims 22 more lives, 1087 new cases reported in Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Coronavirus claimed 22 more lives while 1087 new cases were reported in the province during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) here on Sunday, death toll due to coronavirus reached 11,192 while total cases were recorded 363,644 and recoveries 335,079 in the province.

As per the data provided by the P&SHD, currently 17,373 patients were under-treatment in different hospitals while 272 people recovered during the same period.

The health department conducted 20,609 tests for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours which turned the total tests into 6.

31 million so far.

Meanwhile, during the last 24 hours 517,506 citizens had been vaccinated in 662 centres and a total number of vaccinated people reached 20,014,460 in the province.

The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow the Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) for their protection and cover their faces with masks. The people should wash their hands with soap severaltimes in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.