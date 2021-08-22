UrduPoint.com

Coronavirus Claims 22 More Lives, 1286 New Cases Reported In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 11:40 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Coronavirus claimed 22 more lives while 1286 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) here on Sunday, death toll due to the pandemic reached 11,525 while total cases were recorded 379,575 and recoveries 344,847 in the province.

As per the data provided by the P&SHD, currently 23,203 patients are under treatment in different hospitals and 1005 patients have been recovered during the last 24 hours.

The health department conducted 20,220 tests for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours which turned the total tests into 6.

59 million so far.

Meanwhile, during the last 24 hours 446,994 citizens had been vaccinated in 662 centres and a total number of vaccinated people reached 24,990,154 in the province.

The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks. The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protectthemselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.

More Stories From Pakistan

