Coronavirus Claims 23 Lives In Pakistan During Last 24 Hours

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 11:04 AM

Coronavirus claims 23 lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

The official figures show that 1, 629 new cases of the virus have surfaced after tests of the people during the same period across the country.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 25th, 2021) Pakistan reported 23deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The official statistics showed that 1, 629 new cases of Coronavirus emerged in different parts of the country during the same period.

They showed that there were now 33,820 active cases in the country. However, 488,903 people have so far recovered from the disease.

(More to Come)

More Stories From Pakistan

