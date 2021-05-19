UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Claims 23 More Lives In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 01:18 AM

The death toll of coronavirus victims has ascended to 3,827 after 23 more deaths reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours, the official of the Health Department said here Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :The death toll of coronavirus victims has ascended to 3,827 after 23 more deaths reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours, the official of the Health Department said here Tuesday.

He said that in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 859 corona patients were recovered in 24 hours while the number of total recoveries reached to 116,601.

The KP Health Department has conducted 6,198 new tests in one day in the province, total number of tests is 1,705,886 while the number of active cases in the province has reached to 127,609.

