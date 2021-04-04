UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Claims 23 More Lives In KP

Muhammad Irfan 46 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 01:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 23 people died from coronavirus in 24 hours, an official of the Health Department confirmed.

The official said that out of the total 23 people, 12 were died only in Peshawar. The death toll from Covid-19 in the province has risen to 2440. A total of 1177 cases of coronavirus were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the official said, adding that the total number has reached 91,439.

However, 640 Coronavirus patients recovered in 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and with this the number of people recovering from Covid-19 in the province has risen to 78,290, the official of the health department said.

In Peshawar, 505 new cases of coronavirus were reported in the last 24 hours and the number of cases in Peshawar has reached to 37,464, the health department said. He also confirmed that 1306 people have died from coronavirus in Peshawar.

