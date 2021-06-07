UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Claims 24 More Lives, 306 New Cases Reported In Pb On Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :The pandemic claimed 24 deaths,while 306 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours on Monday.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) ,the total number of active cases reached 344,498 and the death toll now turned to 10,314.However, 317,947 cases were recovered so far.

The P&SHD confirmed that 153 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore,2 in Kasur,4 in Sheikhupura,2 in Nankana Sahib,23 in Rawalpindi,1 in Attock,2 in Jhelum,1 in Chakwal,6 in Gujranwala,2 in Hafizabad,1 in Mandi Bahauddin,3 in Sialkot,2 in Narowal,9 in Gujrat,13 in Faisalabad,1 in Toba Tek Singh,0 in Chiniot,3 in Jhang,3 in Sargodha,3 in Mianwali,1 in Khoshab,1 in Bhakkar,36 in Multan,2 in Vehari,1 in Khanewal,1 in Lodhran,5 in Muzaffargarh,1 in Dera Ghazi Khan,2 in Layyah,2 in Rajanpur,6 in Rahimyar Khan,6 in Bahawalpur,2 Bahawalnagar,1 in Okara,1 in Pakpattan and 4 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district.

The Punjab health department conducted 5,298,140 tests for COVID-19 so far.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.

