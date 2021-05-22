Coronavirus claims 25 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The death toll of coronavirus victims has ascended to 3,900 after 25 more deaths in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours, the official of the Health Department said here Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :The death toll of coronavirus victims has ascended to 3,900 after 25 more deaths in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours, the official of the Health Department said here Friday.

The total number of coronavirus victims has reached to 129,013 after reporting 452 new cases during last 24 hours.

He said that in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 550 corona patients were recovered in 24 hours while the number of total recoveries reached to 118,323.

The KP Health Department has conducted 8,471 new tests in one day in the province, the official said.