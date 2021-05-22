UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Claims 25 More Lives In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 02:33 AM

Coronavirus claims 25 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The death toll of coronavirus victims has ascended to 3,900 after 25 more deaths in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours, the official of the Health Department said here Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :The death toll of coronavirus victims has ascended to 3,900 after 25 more deaths in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours, the official of the Health Department said here Friday.

The total number of coronavirus victims has reached to 129,013 after reporting 452 new cases during last 24 hours.

He said that in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 550 corona patients were recovered in 24 hours while the number of total recoveries reached to 118,323.

The KP Health Department has conducted 8,471 new tests in one day in the province, the official said.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE knights vying for top spot at Endurance World ..

2 hours ago

United, Delta Airlines to Resume Flights to Israel ..

5 minutes ago

Afridi for judicial reforms to provide speedy just ..

5 minutes ago

Grand reception held to mark 70th anniversary of e ..

5 minutes ago

UN 'Very Concerned' By Clashes in East Jerusalem, ..

5 minutes ago

Ten stolen motorcycles recovered

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.