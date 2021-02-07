Coronavirus claims 26 more lives, 418 new cases reported in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :-:The death toll due to coronavirus rose to 4,880 in Punjab after the registration of 26 more deaths while 418 new cases were reported in the province during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 160,580 while the recoveries are 147,115.

The P&SHD confirmed that 197 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 2 in Kasur, 2 in Nankana Sahib, 21 in Rawalpindi, 2 in Attock, 3 in Jehlum, 5 in Gujranwala, 7 in Mandi Bahauddin, 15 in Sialkot, 1 in Gujrat, 4 in Hafizabad, 52 in Faisalabad, 18 in Toba Tek Singh, 3 in Chiniot, 2 in Jhang, 11 in Sargodha, 13 in Khushab, 5 in Bhakkar, 9 in Multan, 1 in Khanewal,1 in Vehari, 2 in Lodhran, 1 in Dera Ghazi Khan,1 in Layyah, 7 in Muzaffargarh, 4 in Bahawalpur, 3 in Bahawalnagar, 11 in Rahimyar Khan, 12 in Okara, 3 in Pakpattan and 2 in Rajanpur district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 3,016,363 tests for COVID-19 so far.

The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urgedthe citizens.