Coronavirus Claims 26 More Lives In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Faizan Hashmi 15 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 02:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Coronavirus claimed 26 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the last 24 hours, an official of the health department KP told media men here on Sunday.

He said with 26 more deaths from coronavirus in the province, the death toll in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa risen to 3588, however, 570 corona patients recovered from Corona in the last 24 hours and with this the total number of patients recovering from Corona in the province has reached 110,179.

He said a total of 692 more people were infected with coronavirus in the last 24 hours and with this the total number of corona cases in the province has reached 123,842.

The number of active cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is 10,075 and similarly in the last 24 hours, 143 new cases were reported in Peshawar, 78 in North Waziristan, 74 in Mardan, 68 in Mohmand and 58 in Malakand, the official of the health department KP said.

He said 6,824 diagnostic tests were conducted in one day in the province and with the total number of tests so far conducted reached 1651623.

