Coronavirus claims 26 more lives in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :Coronavirus claimed 26 more lives while 1,080 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data, shared by a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) here on Saturday, the death toll due to the pandemic reached 11,503 and a total number of cases recorded 378,289, while 343,842 patients had been recovered so far.

As per the data provided by the P&SHD, currently 22,944 patients are under treatment in different hospitals and 910 patients have been recovered in the last 24 hours.

The Health Department conducted 21,174 tests for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours which turned the total tests into 6.57 million so far.

Meanwhile, during the last 24 hours, 470,325 citizens were vaccinated in 662 centres and the total number of vaccinated people reached 24,592,985 in the province.