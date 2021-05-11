Coronavirus claims 29 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Coronavirus claimed 29 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the last 24 hour and the death toll from Corona in the province has risen to 3644, an official of the health department said on Tuesday.

During a media briefing, he said, 495 more people infected with coronavirus in 24 hours and thus the number of active cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is 9,666.

He said the total number of corona cases in the province has reached 124,979.

However, he said, another 547 people recovered from Corona in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 24 hours and the total number of patients recovering from Corona in the province has reached 111,669.

He said 5,326 diagnostic tests were conducted in one day in the province and with this the total number of diagnostic tests reached 16651129.

He said, in the last 24 hours, 59 new cases were reported in Mardan, 47 in Upper Dir, 46 in Mohmand, 39 in Peshawar and Kurram 39 and 33 in Nowshera.