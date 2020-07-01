Coronavirus claims 29 more lives, infects another 2139 in Sindh: Chief Minister

As many as 2139 new cases of coronavirus have been detected after testing 8201 samples and 29 more patients died lifting the death toll to 1406

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :As many as 2139 new cases of coronavirus have been detected after testing 8201 samples and 29 more patients died lifting the death toll to 1406.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a press statement issued here on Wednesday.

He said that 8201 samples were tested against which 2139 new cases of coronavirus were detected that constituted 28 percent detection rate, one of the highest rates so far.

He said that 461587 samples have been tested so far which diagnosed 86139 cases all over Sindh that formed 19 percent overall detection rate.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 29 more patients lost their lives while struggling against the virus.

He added that the number of COVID-19 patients who have died so far has reached to 1406 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

The CM said that 1703 more patients recovered and returned to normal life. Overnight the patients recovered so far comes to 48527 that constituted 56 percent recovery rate, he said.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that currently out of 36803 under treatment patients, 35131 were in home isolation, 158 at Isolation Centers and 1514 at different hospitals.

He said that currently 707 patients were in critical condition, of them 104 have been shifted onto the ventilators.

Giving district-wise data, the chief minister said out of 2139 new cases, 1038 belonged to Karachi. Among them East has 401, South 258, Central 125, Korangi 101, Malir 82 and West 71.

He said that Hyderabad has 129 new cases, Sukkur 86, Shikarpur 70, Sanghar 66, Larkana 58, Shaheed Benazirabad 50, Mirpurkhas 36, Ghotki 31, Badin 29, Dadu 24, Jacobabad 24, Jamshoro 12, Naushehroferoze 10, Khairpur nine, Matiari eight, Sujawal five, Kashmore three, Tando Allahyar Tando Mohammad Khan and Thatta have one each.

Sindh Chief Minister urged people of Sindh to stay safe by observing all the SOPs notified by the government Sindh.