Coronavirus claims 3 more lives, 180 report positive in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Three more patients have died of COVID-19 here in Hyderabad during last 24 hours, taking the number of total deaths to 478 in the district since outbreak of the virus.

According to daily situation report, as many 180 people have been tested coronavirus positive till Thursday night with 9% positivity rate while number of total active cases had reached to 1690.

The district focal person Dr. Imdad Chana informed that out of 1690 active cases, 1659 were isolated at their homes while 31 are admitted in different hospitals of Hyderabad and Karachi.

As many as 2040 tests were performed during last 24 hours, of them 180 cases were reported as positive with 9% positivity rate, daily situation report stated.

As per official figures received by APP, as many as 414480 people were administered first dose of the vaccine while 121392 received second dose in the district.

During last 24 hours, total 5259 people were received first jab while 1669 people were given second dose of the vaccine, report stated.