Coronavirus claims 3 more lives in province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :The coronavirus (COVID-19) claimed three more lives in the province while 283 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Monday said the total number of coronavirus cases had reached 104,554 in the province. the death toll reached 2,365 while the number of those recovering from the disease stood at 97,471.

The P&SHD confirmed that 116 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, one in Kasur, 37 in Rawalpindi, two in Gujranwala, two in Hafizabad, seven in Faisalabad, 31 in Multan, 10 in Sargodha, 33 in Bahawalpur, seven in Toba Tek Singh, two in Bhakkar, three in Khanewal, five in Vehari, two in Sialkot, one in Nankana Sahib, one in Rahim Yar Khan, five in Muzaffargarh, two in Sahiwal, one in Khushab and five in Attock district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab Health Department has so far conducted 1,602,262 tests for COVID-19 in the province.