UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Claims 3 More Lives In Province

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 07:20 PM

Coronavirus claims 3 more lives in province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :The coronavirus (COVID-19) claimed three more lives in the province while 283 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Monday said the total number of coronavirus cases had reached 104,554 in the province. the death toll reached 2,365 while the number of those recovering from the disease stood at 97,471.

The P&SHD confirmed that 116 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, one in Kasur, 37 in Rawalpindi, two in Gujranwala, two in Hafizabad, seven in Faisalabad, 31 in Multan, 10 in Sargodha, 33 in Bahawalpur, seven in Toba Tek Singh, two in Bhakkar, three in Khanewal, five in Vehari, two in Sialkot, one in Nankana Sahib, one in Rahim Yar Khan, five in Muzaffargarh, two in Sahiwal, one in Khushab and five in Attock district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab Health Department has so far conducted 1,602,262 tests for COVID-19 in the province.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Sahiwal Rahim Yar Khan Kasur Sargodha Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Bhakkar Hafizabad Khanewal Khushab Muzaffargarh Nankana Sahib Toba Tek Singh Vehari Attock From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler lays foundation stone for Victoria I ..

26 minutes ago

DGCX registers strong interest in G6 currencies an ..

41 minutes ago

RS. 25000 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 35 ..

54 minutes ago

EPA’s Manassah platform brings 9 Emirati publish ..

56 minutes ago

DFM International Investor Roadshow 2020 to take p ..

56 minutes ago

Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority r ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.