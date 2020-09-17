Coronavirus claims 3 more lives in Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in the province as the number of coronavirus cases reached 98,041 with the registration of 95 new cases during the past 24 hours.

According to a spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Thursday, the total number of deaths in the province had been recorded as 2,223.

The P&SHD confirmed that 29 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore during the last 24 hours.

The department had conducted a total of 1,103,618 tests for COVID-19 so far while 94,721 confirmed cases recovered all together in the province.

The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs and cover their faces with masks for protection against coronavirus.