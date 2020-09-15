Coronavirus claims 3 more lives, infects 341 others: Chief Minister Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :As many as three more patients died due to coronavirus lifting the death toll to 2448 and 341 new cases emerged when 13642 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here from CM House on Tuesday.

CM said that COVID-19 claimed three more lives overnight lifting the death toll to 2448 that constituted 1.8 percent death rate.

He said that 101 more patients recovered, adding, the number of patients recovered so far has reached to 127,727 that came to 96 percent recovery rate.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 13642 samples were tested against which 341 cases were detected that constituted two percent current detection rate. So far 1158,904 tests have been conducted which diagnosed 132,591 cases which constituted 11 percent overall detection rate.

CM Murad said that currently 2416 patients were under treatment, of them 2137 in home isolation, five at isolation centers and 274 at different hospitals. The condition of 165 patients is stated to be critical, including 19 shifted to ventilators.

According to Syed Murad Ali Shah out of 341 new cases 173 have been detected from Karachi. They include 66 South, 46 East, 32 Korangi, 13 Central, 11 West and five Malir.

He said that Dadu has 34 new cases, Jamshoro 33, Sukkur 17, Shaheed Benazirabad nine, Hyderabad seven, Tando Allahyar four, Tando Mohammad Khan and Sujawal three each, Larkana, Matiari, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar and Thatta two each and Khairpur one.

The chief minister said that we all have to wear masks, wash hands frequently, avoid hand shaking and crowding. "This is the only way to stay safe," he said.