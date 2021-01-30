UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Claims 35 Lives In Punjab

Sat 30th January 2021 | 11:40 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :The pandemic COVID-19 claimed another 35 lives in last 24 hours, whereas 524 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Saturday across the province which pushed the death toll to 4,716.

According to data shared by spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD),the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 156,928.

The P&SHD confirmed that 330 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 5 in Kasur, 9 in Sheikhupura,13 in Rawalpindi,7 in Jehlum, 2 in Chakwal,2 in Gujranwala,1 in Hafizabad, 2 in Mandi Bahauddin, 24 in Sialkot,33 in Gujrat, 30 in Faisalabad,8 in Jhang, 8 in Toba Tek Singh, 2 in Chiniot,8 in Sargodha, 3 in Multan, 4 in Khanewal,17 in Bahawalpur,1 in Bahawalnagar, 8 in Rahimyar Khan, 2 in Pakpattan and 5 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news.

The Punjab health department conducted 2,908,161 tests for COVID-19 so far, while 141,991 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

People should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.They should contact 1033 helpline on feeling symptoms of coronavirus,the health care department said.

