UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Claims 37 More Lives In KP

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 11:20 AM

Coronavirus claims 37 more lives in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Coronavirus claimed 37 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the last 24 hours including renowned dentist Dr. Jan, official of the Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa confirmed here on Thursday.

The death toll from Coronavirus in the province has risen to 2,990, With 37 more deaths, the health department official said. Another 1,242 people were infected with the corona virus in 24 hours and now the total number of corona cases in the province has reached 19,704, the official informed.

Almost 847 patients infected with Corona recovered in 24 hours and the number of people recovering from Corona in the province has risen to 92,687, the health department official said.

He said 20 people have died of the virus in Peshawar and with this 20 more deaths, the number of deaths from coronavirus reached to 1560.

In Peshawar, 419 more people were infected with Corona in 24 hours and the number of the number of corona cases in Peshawar has reached 43,649, the health department official said.

He said, 8,007 new tests were conducted in one day in the province and with this a total of 1.521 million tests have been conducted in the province so far while the number of active cases in the province has risen to 14,027.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Died From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

National Committee for International Humanitarian ..

11 minutes ago

Al Rostamani Group donates AED10 million to &#039; ..

11 minutes ago

India posts daily rise of over 300,000 COVID-19 ca ..

11 minutes ago

Local Press: Finally, America can breathe

26 minutes ago

Iran-Pakistan trade will play a practical role in ..

53 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.