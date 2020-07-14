Coronavirus claims 37 more lives, infects 1151 others in Sindh: CM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 1151 new cases of coronavirus emerged when 9972 samples were tested in the province while 37 more patients died and 1591 patients recovered and returned to normal life.

In a statement, the chief minister said that overnight 9972 samples were tested against which 1151 new cases emerged that constituted 12 percent detection rate. So far 593,668 tests have been conducted which detected 107,773 cases that constituted 18 percent overall detection rate.

According to Syed Murad Ali Shah 37 more patients died lifting the death toll to 1863 that constituted 1.7 percent. Overnight 1591 more patients recovered and returned to normal life. The number of patients recovered so far comes to 65420 that constituted 61 percent.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that currently 40,490 patients were under treatment, of them 38,917 in home isolation, 412 at Isolation centers and 1161 at different hospitals.

He added that the constitution of 843 patients was stated to be critical and among them 121 have been shifted to ventilators.

Giving district-wise break-up of the new cases, the CM said out of 1151new cases, Karachi has 455, of them South 113, East 111, Korangi 75, 71 in central, Malir 65 and West 26.

He added that Jacobabad 64, Hyderabad, Khairpur and Larkana each 57, Umerkot 55, Shaheed Benazirabad 50, Dadu 32, Shikarpur 28, Sanghar 24, Mirpurkhas 23, kambar 21, Ghotki 20, Sukkur and Badin 14 each, Kashmore 13, Jamshoro and Tando Allahyar 11 each, Matiari 7, Tando Mohammad Khan five, Thatta four and Naushehroferoze 1.

Syed Murad Ali Shah urged people of Sindh to follow SOP and stay safe.