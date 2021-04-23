Coronavirus claims 39 more lives in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Coronavirus claimed 39 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the last 24 houses, an official of the health department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said here on Friday.

Talking to media, he said that with the 39 more deaths, the death toll from Corona in the province has risen to 3,029 with 1171 more people infected with Coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 24 hours.

The total number of corona cases in the province has reached 110,875, the health department official said.

He said in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1043 patients infected with corona recovered in the 24 hours and the number of people recovering from Corona in the province has reached 93,730.

The health department official said that in the last 24 hours, 19 people have died of the virus in Peshawar and with this the total of deaths from coronavirus in Peshawar reached 1,579.

He said 312 more people were infected with Corona and the number of corona cases in Peshawar has reached 43,961.

He said 7,729 new tests were conducted in one day in the province and so far a total of 1.529, 677 tests have been conducted in the province while the number of active cases in the province has risen to 14,116,