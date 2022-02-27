Coronavirus claims 4 more lives in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :The coronavirus pandemic claimed four more lives while 319 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours on Sunday.

According to the data, shared by a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 501,153 while a total number of deaths had been recorded 13,496 so far. The P&SHD confirmed 198 cases in Lahore, 17 in Multan, 15 in Rawalpindi, 13 in Mandi Bahaudin, 12 in Faisalabad, 9 in Sahiwal, 6 in Bahawalpur, 5 in Sheikhupura, 5 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 4 in Gujranwala, three each in Sargodha, Rahimyar Khan, Okara, Nankana Sahib and Kasur.

The Punjab Health Department conducted 10,092,359 tests so far while 480,107 confirmed cases had been recovered. Active number of cases across the province is 7550.

The Health Department urged masses to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for their protection and cover their faces with masks besides washing their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19. They should contact 1033 immediately on showing of symptoms of coronavirus, the healthcare department urged people.