Coronavirus Claims 40 More Lives In KP

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 02:30 PM

Coronavirus claims 40 more lives in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :Corona virus claimed 40 more lives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in last 24 hours and with this the death toll from Corona in the province has risen to 3,350, an official of the health department said in a daily briefing here Sunday.

He said, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 864 more people were infected with Coronavirus in 24 hours and with the total number of cases reached to 119277. However, the official said that 983 patients infected with corona recovered in 24 hours and thus the total number of recovered patients from corona reached to 103921 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In the last 24 hours, nine people have died of the virus in Peshawar and thus the Coronavirus death toll rises to 1,689 in Peshawar, the health official said. He said in Peshawar only 134 more people were infected with Corona in 24 hours and the number of corona cases in Peshawar has reached 45,942.

He disclosed that 7,913 new tests were done in one day in the province and so far 1601310 tests were conducted in the province. The number of active cases in the province has reached 12,006, the health department official confirmed.

