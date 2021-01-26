UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Claims 40 More Lives In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 03:40 PM

Coronavirus claims 40 more lives in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :The COVID-19 pandemic claimed another 40 lives in 24 hours, whereas 700 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Tuesday across the province.

According to data shared by spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) ,the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 154,717 whereas the death toll reached 4,608.

The P&SHD confirmed that 395 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 2 in Kasur, 2 in Sheikhupura,1 in Nankana Sahib,26 in Rawalpindi,6 in Jehlum,2 in Attock, 2 in Gujranwala,14 in Sialkot,3 in Narowal,25 in Gujrat,45 in Faisalabad,7 in Toba Tek Singh, 1 in Chineot,16 in Sargodha,4 in Jhang,25 in Multan,1 in Vehari,1 in Lodharan,10 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 2 in Rajanpur, 12 in Bahawalpur,11 in Bahawalnagar, 32 in Rahimyar Khan, 8 in Pakpattan, 44 in Okara and 3 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sahiwal district during the last 24 hours till filing of this news.

Punjab health department conducted 2,844,554 tests for COVID-19 to date, while 139,421 confirmed cases recovered altogether in the province.

Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19 and contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Gujrat Sahiwal Kasur Okara Jhang Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Bahawalnagar Narowal Nankana Sahib Pakpattan Rahimyar Khan Rajanpur Toba Tek Singh Vehari Attock From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE announces 3,601 new COVID-19 cases, 3,890 reco ..

30 minutes ago

EGA completes major periodic refurbishment of Al T ..

30 minutes ago

Fazl, Zardari agree to speed up anti-govt  move

44 minutes ago

China's Tianjin targets 6 pct annual GDP growth fo ..

41 minutes ago

Indonesia passes one million coronavirus cases

41 minutes ago

Conte Tells Council of Ministers Plans to Go to Pr ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.