Coronavirus claims 44 more lives during last 24 hours in Pakistan

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 5th, 2020) Pakistan reported 44 more deaths and 3,119 new cases of Covid-19 during last 24 hours.

The officials said that they conducted tests of 41,115 people out of which 3, 119 tested positive since yesterday.

The figure of patients recovered from the virus has reached 352,529. There are now 52,359 active cases in the country.

