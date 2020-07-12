UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Claims 48 Lives, Infects 1713 Others: CM Sindh

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 05:40 PM

Coronavirus claims 48 lives, infects 1713 others: CM Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 48 more patients of coronavirus lost their lives lifting the death toll to 1795 while the virus infected 1713 others raising the tally to 105533.

This he said in a statement issued here from CM House on Sunday.

He said that COVID-19 claimed 48 more lives lifting the death toll to 1795 that constituted 1.7 percent death rate. Overnight 1519 more patients recovered, he said and added the number of patients recovered so far came to 60,958 that constituted 58 percent recovery rate.

The CM Sindh said that 10,276 samples were tested against which 1713 new cases were detected that constituted 17 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 574,767 samples have been tested which diagnosed 105,533 cases that constituted 18 percent overall detection rate.

He said that currently 42,780 patients were under treatment, of them 41,179 in home isolation, 400 at Isolation centers and 1,201 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 743 patients was stated to be critical, of them 112 have been shifted to ventilators.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that out of 1713 new cases 715 Karachi were detected from all the districts of Karachi division. They include 325 from South, 143 East, 78 Central, 73 Malir, 66 Korangi and 30 West.

Khairpur has 172, Larkana 62, Shikarpur 59, Matiari 55, Mirpurkhas 46, Ghotki 41, Sanghar 35, Dadu 32, Kambar 32, T.M Khan 31, Thatta 27, Jamshoro 26, Hyderabad 24, Tando Allahyar 21, Jacobabad 19, Badin 18, Kashmore 14, Umerkot 11, Shaheed Benazirababd 10, Sukkur and Naushehroferoze seven each and Sujawal two.

The chief minister urged people of Sindh to stay safe by observing SOPs.

