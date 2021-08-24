UrduPoint.com

Coronavirus Claims 48 More Lives, 1,488 New Cases Reported In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 08:06 PM

Coronavirus claims 48 more lives, 1,488 new cases reported in Punjab

Coronavirus claimed 48 more lives and 1,488 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Coronavirus claimed 48 more lives and 1,488 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) here on Tuesday, death toll reached 11,603 while total number of cases were recorded 382,333 and recoveries 346,680 in the province.

As per the data provided by P&SHD, currently 24,050 patients were under-treatment in different hospitals and 821 ones were recovered during the same period.

The health department conducted 21,217 tests for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, raising the total number of tests as 6.

64 million.

As many as 679,720 people were vaccinated in 662 centers during the same period, increasing the total number of vaccinated people to 25,671,629 in the province.

The Punjab health department had urged the masses to follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of corona virus, the health care department urged the citizens.

