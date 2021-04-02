Coronavirus claims 5 more lives in AJK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) : After the death of 5 more victims of COVID-19, the death toll risen to 363 across the state on Friday, official sources said.

As many as 79 of the COVID-19 suspects were discharged from the Quarantine centers, set up at various state-run health facilities in Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) as they were tested negative with complete recovery.

At least 192 new positive cases of coronavirus were registered in Azad Jammu Kashmir during last 24 hours, AJK health authorities officially told APP.

Those who lost lives included 110 from Mirpur district, 52 from Muzaffarabad district, 8 in Jhelum valley district, 9 in Neelam valley district, 58 in Poonch, 37 in Bagh, 5 in Haveili, 7 in Sudhanoti, 36 in Bhimbher and 39 in Kotli district.

The tally of the COVID-19 suspects tested positive rose to 13176 in entire Azad Jammu Kashmir so far, according to the State health authorities.

Among all those tested positive, 11098 patients have been recovered and discharged from various state-run hospitals at the district and tehsil headquarters so far.

Unveiling the updated figures of the suspects emerged in AJK, the State Health Authorities said on Friday that 192 fresh cases of the pandemic registered in AJK during last 24 hours, who were immediately got tested by the labs set up in district headquarters hospitals in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

The newly-registered positive cases, included 13 from Mirpur district, 42 from Muzaffarabad, 63 from Poonch district, 4 from Jhelum valley district, 9 from Bagh district, 27 from Palandri district, 9 from Bhimbher district and 25 from Kotli district in Mirpur division.

A total of 1075 suspects of coronavirus were tested by the State Health Authorities in entire AJK during last 24 hours.