Coronavirus Claims 5 More Lives In KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 12:50 PM

Coronavirus claims 5 more lives in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :Five more people have died of coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the last 24 hours and the death toll from Corona in the province has risen to 4,353, an official of the health department said here on Saturday.

Giving detail, the health official disclosed that another 154 people have been infected with the coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the last 24 hours and the total number of corona cases in the province has reached to 139,162.

He said, in the last 24 hours, 57 patients infected with corona have recovered in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and so far the number of people recovering from Corona in the province has risen to 133,159.

About the corona situation in Peshawar, he advised the people to wear masks, keep on distancing and wash hands on a regular basis besides following the corona SOPs issued by the provincial government.

