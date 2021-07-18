Coronavirus claims 5 more lives in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Five people have died of coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the last 24 hours raising the death toll to 4,385 ant the total number of corona cases in the province has touched the tally of 140,560.

An official of the health department said here Sunday while sharing details about the coronavirus situation in the province said, another 267 people have been infected with the corona virus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the last 24 hours.

He said, in the last 24 hours, 70 patients infected with corona have recovered in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the number of people recovering from Corona in the province has reached 134,044.

However, one died of corona in Peshawar raising the tally to 2129 in the city.

He said, the pandemic has affected 158 more people in Peshawar during last 24 hours and the number of corona cases in Peshawar has risen to 51,453.

He informed that 8,566 new tests were conducted in a day in the province.