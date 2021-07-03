Coronavirus claims 6 lives, 128 new cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :-:Coronavirus claimed another 6 lives while 128 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the death toll, due to coronavirus, reached 10,767 while total cases were recorded 346,582 and recoveries 327,686 in the province.

As per data provided by the P&SHD, currently 8,129 patients are under treatment in different hospitals.

The health department conducted 16,973 tests for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours which turned the total tests to 5.

69 million so far.

As many as 159,640 people were vaccinated at 669 vaccine centres in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Now, the total number of vaccinated people reached 8,950,417 in the province.

The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks. The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protectthemselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.