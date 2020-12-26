Coronavirus claims 63 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

(@fidahassanain)

The figures shared by National Command and Operation Centre says that 2, 260 people have tested positive for COVID-19 after tests of 36, 909 people.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 26th, 2020) Pakistan recorded 63 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

The figure of active COVID-19 cases in the country is 39, 177 while 420,489 people were recovered from the virus

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr Faisal Sultan has made it clear that there will be no compromise on the quality of the Coronavirus vaccine.

Talking to a tv, Dr. Faisal Sultan said providing low cost and quality vaccine to the people is a target, however, it is important to be completely safe instead of low cost.

The Special Assistant on Health said the government will prefer to import COVID-19 vaccine based on transparent scientific research data.

Dr. Faisal said six major international pharmaceutical companies are at the forefront of developing the Coronavirus vaccine, but the company that will present scientific research data in a transparent manner will be contacted in this regard.