Coronavirus Claims 7 Lives, 216 New Cases Reported

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 02:00 PM

Coronavirus claims 7 lives, 216 new cases reported

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :The coronavirus claimed seven more lives, while 216 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to data shared by a spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) here on Wednesday, the death toll reached 10,839, whereas 329,012 patients recovered.

Presently, 8874 patients were under treatment in different hospitals and 43 recovered during the last 24 hours.

The health department conducted 17,172 tests for COVID-19 and so far a total of 5.87 million test have been conducted.

Meanwhile, 308,318 citizens were vaccinated at 662 centers and the total number of vaccinated persons reached 10,908,188 in the province.

Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs and wear mask as a basic necessity in the prevailing circumstances.

