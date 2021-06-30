UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Claims 7 More Lives, 144 New Cases Reported In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 05:20 PM

Coronavirus claims 7 more lives, 144 new cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Coronavirus claimed 7 more lives while 144 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the spokesperson of Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the total number of coronavirus cases reached 346,180 and death toll 10,747 while recoveries 326,994 in the province.

As per the data provided by the P&SHD, currently 8,439 patients are under treatment in different hospitals.

The health department conducted 17,218 tests for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department has urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the health care department urged the citizens.

